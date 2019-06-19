Boris Johnson builds lead in race to be UK prime minister
LONDON, England (AP) — Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become Britain's next prime minister yesterday, in a Conservative Party vote that eliminated one of his rivals and enabled upstart candidate Rory Stewart to defy expectations by remaining in the contest.
Johnson, a flamboyant former foreign secretary, won 126 of the 313 votes cast by Conservative lawmakers in their second round of balloting. The vote left five contenders vying to be the Tory leader who will succeed Theresa May as prime minister, and all but guaranteed Johnson would be one of the two candidates competing in a run-off decided by rank and file party members as well as elected politicians.
Jeremy Hunt, who followed Johnson as foreign secretary in May's Government, had the next-highest number of votes with 42. Hunt Environment Secretary Michael Gove, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, and Stewart all trailed far behind in what is now effectively a race for second place.
Ex-Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab got only 30 votes, three short of the threshold needed to go through to the next round.
After lawmakers' votes were counted, Johnson and the other remaining candidates traded barbs about Brexit and their plans for the economy, the welfare system, and the environment — in a messy, fractious televised debate. Johnson was accused of trying to dodge scrutiny after he skipped an earlier debate and a question session with journalists.
Tory lawmakers will vote again today and Thursday, eliminating at least one candidate each time. The final two contenders will go to a postal ballot of all 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide.
The winner who will replace May is due to be announced in late July. May stepped down as party leader earlier this month after failing to secure parliament's approval for her Brexit deal. She is leading the Government until her successor is picked.
Johnson insists the UK must leave the bloc on the rescheduled date of October 31, with or without a divorce deal to smooth the way.
He said during the BBC debate there would be a “catastrophic loss of confidence in politics” if Brexit was delayed any further. The withdrawal, originally set for May 29, was pushed back after May sought two extensions from the EU.
The EU says it won't reopen the Brexit agreement it struck with May's Government, which has been rejected three times by Britain's Parliament. Many economists and businesses say a no-deal exit would cause economic turmoil by ripping up the rules that govern trade between Britain and the EU.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy