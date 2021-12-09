COVID cases spike even as US hits 200m vaccine milestone

PROVIDENCE, R I (AP) — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million yesterday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalisations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.

New cases in the US climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day on November 22 to almost 119,000 a day this week, and hospitalisations are up 25 per cent from a month ago.

The increases are due almost entirely to the Delta variant, though the Omicron mutation has been detected in about 20 states.

Deaths are running close to 1,600 a day on average, back up to where they were in October. And the overall US death toll, less than two years into the crisis, could hit another heartbreaking milestone, 800,000, in a matter of days.

The situation is not as dire as last year's holiday-season surge before the public had access to COVID-19 vaccines, but the 60 per cent of the US population that are fully vaccinated have not been enough to prevent hot spots.

The cold weather, Thanksgiving gatherings, and a big rebound in holiday travel are all believed to be playing a role, along with public weariness with pandemic restrictions.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University, likened the virus to a wildfire.

“You can clear a forest of the shrubbery. But, if you leave some shrubs and trees standing, the fire will find them,” Gostin said. “The virus will find you. It is searching for hosts that are not immune.”

Demand for the vaccine — with recent approval of boosters for all adults and shots for elementary schoolchildren — has been high amid the surge and the emergence of the Omicron variant, whose dangers are still not fully understood. Yesterday, Pfizer said that the initial two shots of its vaccine appear significantly less effective against Omicron, but that a booster dose may offer important protection.

Nearly 48 million people have received a booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White House officials noted that the US administered 12.5 million shots last week, the highest weekly total since May.

“And that's critical progress as we head into the winter and confront the new Omicron variant,” White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients said.

At the same time, some states, notably in highly vaccinated New England, but also in the Midwest, are grappling with some of the worst surges since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals are filling up and reacting by cancelling non-urgent surgeries or taking other crisis measures, while states are strongly promoting boosters.

Despite one of the highest vaccination levels in the country — over 74 per cent of the population fully vaccinated — Vermont is coping with its biggest surge yet. In the last week, new cases per day are up 54 per cent, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has climbed 18 per cent.

The virus is preying on those who haven't got their shots. As of Tuesday, 90 per cent of the COVID-19 patients in intensive care were unvaccinated.