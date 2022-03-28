DeBose wins at 94th Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, United States (AFP) — Mega star Beyonce kicked off the 94th Academy Awards with a performance of the nominated song from King Richard, the tennis biopic that is among the top contenders at this year's Oscars gala .

CODA, The Power of the Dog, and Belfast are also among the front-running films at Tinseltown's biggest celebration, which saw A-listers grace the red carpet in their finest before the main event.

Among the highlghts, Ariana DeBose on Sunday nabbed the Oscar for best supporting actress for her star turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the hit musical West Side Story.

“Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true,” DeBose said through tears, after besting a crowded field that included Jessie Buckley ( The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench ( Belfast), Kirsten Dunst ( The Power of the Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard).