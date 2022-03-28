DeBose wins at 94th Oscars

DeBose wins at 94th OscarsMonday, March 28, 2022
|
HOLLYWOOD, United States (AFP) — Mega star Beyonce kicked off the 94th Academy Awards with a performance of the nominated song from King Richard, the tennis biopic that is among the top contenders at this year's Oscars gala .
CODA, The Power of the Dog, and Belfast are also among the front-running films at Tinseltown's biggest celebration, which saw A-listers grace the red carpet in their finest before the main event.
Among the highlghts, Ariana DeBose on Sunday nabbed the Oscar for best supporting actress for her star turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the hit musical West Side Story.
“Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true,” DeBose said through tears, after besting a crowded field that included Jessie Buckley ( The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench ( Belfast), Kirsten Dunst ( The Power of the Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy