Ethiopia rising

Activists listen to speakers supporting the Ethiopian Government during a protest in front of the White House in Washington,DC, yesterday demanding a stop for what they say is American support for the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Top diplomats from the African Union and United States returned to Ethiopia on November 18, 2021 as part of a ramped-up effort to broker a cease fire in the country's north, the foreign ministry said.

The peace push came amid fears the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied rebel groups would advance towards the capital Addis Ababa, and as rights groups decried a fresh round of mass arrests targeting ethnic Tigrayans under emergency measures announced earlier this month.

(Photo: AFP)