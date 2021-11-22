Ethiopia rising

Ethiopia risingMonday, November 22, 2021
|
Activists listen to speakers supporting the Ethiopian Government during a protest in front of the White House in Washington,DC, yesterday demanding a stop for what they say is American support for the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
Top diplomats from the African Union and United States returned to Ethiopia on November 18, 2021 as part of a ramped-up effort to broker a cease fire in the country's north, the foreign ministry said.
The peace push came amid fears the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied rebel groups would advance towards the capital Addis Ababa, and as rights groups decried a fresh round of mass arrests targeting ethnic Tigrayans under emergency measures announced earlier this month.
(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy