EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said yesterday that it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that it's considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be given six months after people aged 16 and older have received two doses “to restore protection after it has waned”.

EMA's experts are carrying out an “accelerated assessment” of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, including results from an ongoing trial in which about 300 healthy adults received a booster shot about six months after their second dose.

Pfizer has already submitted an application to the United States Food and Drug Administration for authorisation of a third dose, and the US Government said last month that boosters would likely be available in late September.

Israel has already started administering booster doses and similar plans are under consideration in other countries for vulnerable populations, including Britain, France, and Germany.

The World Health Organization has pleaded with rich countries not to use booster doses until at least the end of September, saying there is no scientific data that proves the shots are necessary. It says COVID-19 vaccines would be put to better use in developing countries, which have received fewer than two per cent of the more than five billion doses administered.

Several studies have shown that protection from authorised COVID-19 vaccines against the highly infectious Delta variant drops months after people have been immunised, but the shots still offer strong protection against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.

The Amsterdam-based EMA said it expects to make a decision about whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the next few weeks.

It said it was also reviewing the use of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in people with weak immune systems. It said those people might need an extra dose “as part of their primary vaccination” programmes.