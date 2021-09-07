Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (AP) — A former United States Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her three-month-old baby, and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance yesterday.

Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly attack, but they said Bryan Riley may have a mental illness and that he told investigators he was high on methamphetamines at the time. His girlfriend said he had been saying for weeks that he could communicate directly with God.

At his court appearance yesterday, Riley, 33, said that he intended to hire a lawyer, but one will be appointed for him in the meantime.

Riley surrendered on Sunday morning after a furious gun battle with authorities who brought in at least one armoured vehicle during their stand-off. After it was over, an officer rushed into the home and rescued an 11-year-old girl, who was still conscious despite being shot seven times. She was in critical condition yesterday, the sheriff's office said.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Riley told interrogators that the victims “begged for their lives, and I killed them anyway”.

Judd said Riley told detectives, “You know why I did this.” But Brian Haas, the local prosecutor, said investigators don't.

“The big question that all of us has is, 'Why?'” Haas said. “We will not know today or maybe ever.”

On Saturday evening, hours before the attack began, Riley stopped by the victims' home in Lakeland, about 30 miles (50 kilometres) from Tampa, where he lives, Judd said. Authorities have found no connection between Riley and the victims.

At the time, Justice Gleason, 40, was outside mowing his lawn, and Riley told him that God had sent him there to prevent a suicide by someone named Amber. Gleason and another person Judd described as one of the victims told Riley no one by that name lived at the house and told him to leave. They called the police, but when authorities arrived, Riley was gone.

Riley returned around 4:30 am Sunday, arranging glow sticks to create a path leading to the house in what Judd said may have been an attempt to draw officers “into an ambush”.

Shooting began shortly thereafter — and when an officer in the area heard popping noises, he sounded the alarm, bringing state and local law enforcement officers to the scene. When the first ones arrived, they found an apparently unarmed Riley outside, dressed in camouflage, and his truck ablaze.

But Riley then ran back into the house, where authorities heard more gunfire, “a woman scream and a baby whimper”, Judd said.

Officers tried to enter the house, but the front door was barricaded. Judd said when they went around to the back, they saw Riley, who appeared to have on full body armour.

Riley and the officers exchanged heavy gunfire, with dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” fired, before Riley retreated into the home, Judd said.

Everything fell silent, until a helicopter unit noticed that Riley was coming out, the sheriff said. He had been shot once and was ready to surrender. Authorities did not say where he was shot.

Officers heard cries for help inside the home but were unsure whether there were additional shooters and feared the home was booby-trapped. Still, one officer rushed in and grabbed the wounded girl, who told authorities there were three dead people inside.

Officers sent robots into the home to check for explosives and other traps. They eventually found the bodies of Gleason; a 33-year-old woman; and her baby. The baby's 62-year-old grandmother was found in another home on the property. It's not clear when she was shot.