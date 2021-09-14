Face-to-face school starts for children in New York City amid new vaccine rules

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — School started yesterday for about a million New York City public school students in the nation's largest experiment of in-person learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The first day of school coincided with several milestones in the city's pandemic recovery that hinge on vaccine mandates.

Nearly all of the city's 300,000 employees were required to be back in their workplaces, in person, yesterday as the city ended remote work. Most will either need to be vaccinated, or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing to remain in their jobs.

The city was also set to start enforcing rules requiring workers and patrons to be vaccinated to go indoors at restaurants, museums, gyms and entertainment venues. The vaccination requirement has been in place for weeks, but had not previously been enforced.

There will also be a vaccine mandate — with no test-out option — for teachers, though they have been given until September 27 to get their first shot.

Unlike some school districts across the country that are still offering online instruction to families that prefer it, New York City officials provided no remote option despite the persistence of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

New York City kept schools open for most of the last school year, with some students doing a mix of remote and in-person instruction, but the majority of families chose all-remote learning. That choice won't be available this year, Mayor Bill de Blasio has insisted.

“There are kids who have not been in a classroom in a year and a half, and they deserve better,” de Blasio said yesterday. “Kids need to be back in school for their mental health, their physical health, their ability to develop socially, and for so many reasons.”

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited a Bronx elementary school and appeared remotely at the mayor's briefing to praise the city's school opening plan. “They did it right, and I know this is going to be an awesome year for New York, for everyone,” Cardona said.

Masks will be required for all students and staff members, as is the case in schools across New York state.

Samiya Ramdial's mask was firmly in place for the start of first grade at Public School 33 in Manhattan — and so were her spiffy black sneakers.

“These are great shoes,” Samiya said. “I can dance in these.”

Under the city's blended learning model, Samiya was in kindergarten in person part-time last year and learned remotely the rest of the time.

“She preferred in person of course, because she got to see her friends, and she enjoys being with the teachers as well,” her mother, Christina Brea, said.

There is no vaccine mandate for students 12 and over who are eligible for inoculations, but vaccinations will be required to participate in contact sports like football and basketball as well as some extracurricular activities like band practice and theatre. About two-thirds of the city's 12 to 17 year olds are currently vaccinated.

In the US, anyone 12 and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine chief said last week he is hopeful children as young as five will be eligible to get vaccinated by the end of 2021.

De Blasio, a Democrat in his final months in office, has insisted that masks, cleaning protocols and random COVID-19 testing makes school buildings safe. But he has gotten push back both from parents who want their children home and from unions representing teachers and other school staff members.