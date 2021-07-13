France's Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated

PARIS, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday ordered all French health-care workers to get virus vaccine shots by September 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country's economic recovery.

In a televised address, Macron also mandated special COVID-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or hospital or get on a train or plane.

To get a pass, people must have proof they're fully vaccinated, or recently recovered from the virus, or have taken a fresh negative virus test.

The Delta variant is driving France's virus infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening. Some 40 per cent of France's population is fully inoculated.

“Get vaccinated!” was the president's overall message. He even tweeted a GIF of himself repeating the phrase.

“The country is facing a strong resumption of the epidemic touching all our territory,” Macron said, speaking against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Warning of a new wave of potential hospitalisations in August, he said, “The equation is simple. The more we vaccinate the less space we leave this virus to circulate”.

But he stopped short of any new lockdown measures, saying “We have to learn to live with the virus”.

Macron said the Government would declare a medical state of emergency again starting today, which allows authorities more freedom to impose virus restrictions.

Most European governments have shied away from mandating vaccinations. But after tens of thousands of people with the virus died in French nursing homes, Macron said vaccination is essential for all workers in health care facilities or nursing homes, and all workers or volunteers who care for the elderly or ailing at home. Those who don't get vaccinated by September 15 will face potential sanctions or fines, he said.

Greece also announced yesterday that health-care workers will be suspended if they refuse to get vaccinated. Italy made the coronavirus vaccination obligatory for health-care workers and pharmacists, and those who opt out risk suspension from their jobs or a salary cut.

In Denmark, restaurants and public events require a digital pass showing you've been fully vaccinated or have a recent negative test. Some German states require the same for restaurants, though suggestions of making vaccines obligatory have prompted widespread unease.

In France, vaccines are widely available for anyone 12 and over. But interest has ebbed in recent weeks because of vaccine hesitancy, a sense that the virus is no longer a threat, and because some people put off their shots until after their summer vacation. Demand started rising again over the weekend as people braced for Macron's announcements.