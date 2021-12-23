French children line up to get jabs as Omicron spreads

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — French schoolchildren clung nervously to their parents as they entered a vast vaccine centre west of Paris on yesterday — then walked excitedly away with a decorated “vaccination diploma” as France kicked off mass COVID-19 inoculations for children aged five to 11.

It's not a moment too soon for the French Government, which is facing the highest recorded infection rates since the pandemic began but trying to avoid a new lockdown.

The health minister said yesterday that the swiftly spreading Omicron variant is expected to be dominant in France by next week, but ruled out additional restrictions on public life for now. Officials are hoping that a surge in vaccinations will be enough to limit the mounting pressure on hospitals, where COVID-19 patients occupy more than 60 per cent of beds.

At a “vaccinodrome” in the Paris suburb of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, children lined up for first-day jabs wearing masks adorned with puppies, flowers or Marvel superheroes.

One worked out his nerves by rolling his toy car on any surface he could find. Another played games on his mom's phone. Eight-year-old Alvin Yin cried, while his nine-year-old sister Noemie tried to comfort him.

France started vaccinating five to 11 year olds with health risks earlier this month and expanded it to all children in that age group yesterday as part of accelerated vaccination efforts. Children need the consent of at least one parent, and one parent has to be present when they get a shot.

As of early December, more than 1,000 in every 100,000 children in France aged six-10 were infected with coronavirus, according to government figures. Currently, 145 children are hospitalised for severe illness due to COVID-19 and 27 children are receiving medical treatment in intensive care units, Health Minister Olivier Veran said yesterday on BFM television.

France registered 72,832 new cases Tuesday and has 16,000 people hospitalised with COVID-19, among the highest numbers in Europe.

In a radio interview yesterday, Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne asked companies to let employees work remotely wherever possible for at least three if not four days a week. French businesses largely returned to in-person work in 2020.

France has shut down nightclubs and banned New Year's Eve fireworks and other mass end-of-year celebrations, including concerts.

“It's an evening sacrificed for a good cause,” Veran said.

But his main message was to urge more vaccination. More than 89 per cent of people 12 and over in France have had two doses, and about a third have had a booster shot.