Mexico begins voluntary repatriation of Haitian migrants

Mexico begins voluntary repatriation of Haitian migrantsThursday, September 30, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Around 70 Haitian migrants flew home from Mexico yesterday on the first voluntary repatriation flight, authorities said, as part of a deal aimed at easing a growing humanitarian crisis.
The Haitians, including 13 children, boarded a flight for Port-au-Prince from the south-eastern city of Villahermosa, Mexico's National Migration Institute said in a statement.
It follows an agreement between the two countries “to begin the voluntary assisted return of migrants” from Mexico, it said.
Tens of thousands of undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians who had been living in South America, have arrived in recent weeks in Mexico hoping to enter the United States.
After being turned away at the US border, many are seeking to stay as refugees in Mexico rather than return to their poverty-stricken country.
Haitian migrants abandoned makeshift camps on both sides of the Mexican-US border on Friday after Washington began deportation flights from Texas.
Mexico's refugee commission is processing the asylum requests of around 13,000 Haitians, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told lawmakers on Tuesday.
But many of the Haitians who have arrived cannot apply for refugee status in Mexico as they have already been granted it in other countries, he said.
