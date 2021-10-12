Mother sues school after child contracts COVID-19 from a classmate

Mother sues school after child contracts COVID-19 from a classmateTuesday, October 12, 2021
|
WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (AP) — A parent has sued a south-eastern Wisconsin school district after her son contracted COVID-19 from a classmate.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Shannon Jensen filed the lawsuit in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on October 5.
Jensen is seeking an injunction ordering the district to comply with US Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines.
According to the lawsuit, the board in May removed a student mask requirement and other COVID-19 mitigation measures. One of Jensen's son's classmates came to school with symptoms in September and didn't wear a mask. Jensen's son was seated next to the sick student and was wearing a mask but still became infected. Jensen's other two sons later tested positive as well.
School Board President Joseph Como declined comment on the lawsuit.
The Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC is funding the lawsuit. The brewing company is owned by Kirk Bangstad, who has aired his frustrations about how former President Donald Trump's Administration responded to the pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy