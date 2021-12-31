PHOTO: Mourning Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Thabo Makgoba (centre), Anglican Archbishop, leads the pall-bearers carrying the coffin with the remains of South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu into the cathedral to lie in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town Thursday. Tutu will lie in state for two days from Thursday at the historic cathedral where he once rallied against white rule, to allow the public to bid farewell before the weekend funeral. (Photo: AFP)