Myanmar's Suu Kyi convicted

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges yesterday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half in proceedings widely criticised as a further effort by the country's military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.

The verdict serves to cement a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the Nobel Peace laureate, who spent 15 years under house arrest for resisting the South East Asian nation's generals but then agreed to work alongside them when they promised to usher in democratic rule.

It is only the first in a series of cases brought against the 76-year-old Suu Kyi since her arrest on Febuary 1 — the day the army seized power, claiming massive voting fraud in last year's election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won that vote in a landslide, and independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.

The verdict was widely criticised abroad as a farce, and it threatens to inflame tensions further in Myanmar, where resistance to the takeover has been fierce and is increasingly armed in the face of a violent crackdown by the military.

Dr Sasa, spokesperson for the National Unity Government, an opposition group that has declared itself the country's shadow administration, called the verdict “a shameful day for the rule of law, justice, and accountability in Myanmar” and said it represented an effort to “replace our dreams with military dictatorship forever”.

If found guilty of all the charges she faces, Suu Kyi could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. She is being held by the military at an unknown location and State television reported that she would serve her sentence there. That sentence was reduced hours after it was handed down in what the report said was an amnesty ordered by the country's military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

The court earlier offered a 10-month reduction in the sentence for time served, according to a legal official, who relayed the verdict to The Associated Press and who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities. The State TV report did not mention any credit for time served.

The cases against Suu Kyi are widely seen as contrived to discredit her and keep her from running in the next election.

She is widely revered at home for her role in the country's pro-democracy movement and was long viewed abroad as an icon of that struggle, epitomised by her 15 years under house arrest.

But, since her release in 2010, she has been heavily criticised for the gamble she made — showing deference to the military while ignoring and, at times, even defending rights violations — most notably a 2017 crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that rights groups have labelled genocide.

While she has disputed allegations that army personnel killed Rohingya civilians, torched houses, and raped women and remains immensely popular at home, that stance has tarnished her reputation abroad.

Yesterday, she faced an incitement charge that centred on statements posted on her party's Facebook page after she and other party leaders were detained by the military. She was accused of spreading false or inflammatory information that could disturb public order. In addition, she was accused of violating novel coronavirus restrictions for her appearance at a campaign event ahead of the elections last year.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called the proceedings a “sham trial”, while Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said it was just the beginning of a process that “will most likely ensure that Suu Kyi is never allowed to be a free woman again”.

The United States joined others in calling for her release.

“The regime's continued disregard for the rule of law and its widespread use of violence against the Burmese people underscore the urgency of restoring Burma's path to democracy,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, using a former name for Myanmar.

As is typical, China, a neighbour that has maintained friendly ties with Myanmar's military leaders, declined to criticise the verdict.

Beijing hopes “all parties in Myanmar will bear in mind the long-term interests of the country, narrow differences, and carry on the hard-won democratic transition process,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters Monday.

Suu Kyi's trials are closed to the media and spectators, and her lawyers, who had been a source of information on the proceedings, were served with gag orders in October forbidding them from releasing information.