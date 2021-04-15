PHOTO: O, the strain!

Thursday, April 15, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Brazil — People hold banners depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonado reading “The Bolsonaro strain, world danger” during a protest of members of leftist parties outside the Brazilian Embassy in Buenos Aires, yesterday, amid the

coronavirus pandemic. (PHOTO: AFP)

