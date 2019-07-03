Oil prices tumble on world markets even as producers extend supply agreement

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Oil prices fell sharply on world markets yesterday even as leading crude exporters extended a supply agreement, while global equities mostly nudged higher in the aftermath of the weekend's US-China trade detente.

Benchmark crude prices tumbled more than four per cent following the latest agreement among oil producers, confirmed at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna and supported by Russia and other exporters.

Analysts still see the commodity as vulnerable to oversupply as the outlook for global growth weakens.

The structural outlook for oil remains “soft,” said a note from Morgan Stanley, a position echoed by other experts.

“While the production cut news from OPEC offered decent support yesterday, it wasn't enough to dampen the major concerns regarding demand globally,” said a note from BMO Capital Markets.

“There are legitimate market concerns that if demand is truly an issue going forward, then what can OPEC do beyond further cuts.”

Meanwhile, equity markets were generally benign as investors continued to express relief that the United States and China had agreed at the G20 to hold off on additional tariffs.

In Europe, the French blue-chip CAC 40 index and Frankfurt's DAX 30 were slightly higher at the close, as London's FTSE index outperformed the pack thanks to a weaker pound boosting exporters.

US stocks also finished modestly higher, with the S&P 500 winning its second-straight record.

But trade concerns lingered, limiting gains, especially after Washington proposed tariffs on $4 billion in European imports on items such as cheese and whiskey over European subsidies for commercial aircraft.

“Sentiment appears a bit cautious following the release of disappointing global data and after the US threatened new tariffs on the EU,” said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“But with G20 and OPEC meetings behind us, the focus is turning back to economic data for market participants.”

Observers said weak data could put further pressure on central banks to provide support to economies with fresh stimulus.

Australia's central bank yesterday lowered the cost of borrowing for the second-straight month, bringing interest rates to a new historic low.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve is widely tipped to cut interest rates at its next policy meeting this month but economists say markets may be overconfident of this. A key datapoint will be Friday's US employment report for June.

The European Central Bank too has expressed openness to additional measures to spur growth.

The new agreement between OPEC and its so-called OPEC+ partner, including Russia, is being seen as a sign of the cartel's efforts to stay relevant in a market which has been transformed by booming US shale oil output.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih hailed this week's meeting as “historic” and said that “market volatility” meant that a new framework was needed with “more producer power than OPEC alone can provide”.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo compared the new partnership to a marriage, telling reporters: “It's for eternity!”

“We're confident that with the course of time, probably by next time we meet, we may have some new members joining the charter,” Barkindo said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak declared that all of OPEC's ministers had agreed to prolong its daily production cuts.

Speaking through an interpreter after yesterday's meeting, Novak said that the new cooperation accord between OPEC and its allies was not only the result of growing US output.

“We do not shape our strategy in response to US actions; we shape our actions in response to what the market does,” Novak said.

The production cuts signed off on this week by OPEC and its allies had been agreed by Russia and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia at the G20 summit in Osaka last weekend.

OPEC+ comprises the cartel's 14 member nations plus 10 extra crude producers: Russia, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Malaysia, Oman, Sudan and South Sudan.

Monday's gathering of OPEC ministers ran almost five hours late into the evening as ministers discussed the details of the new charter.

Iran was more sceptical of the idea and its Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on leaving the meeting that the charter would have “no impact on OPEC and its mechanism or decision taking”.

Also speaking late Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the charter would allow OPEC and non-OPEC countries to establish “a structure for technical meetings, ministry meetings, regular summits” with the OPEC secretariat in Vienna acting as “the main coordinator”.

Novak said yesterday that in his view oil market volatility was being worsened by “trade wars which are intensifying as we speak”.

“We see sanctions being used freely without any justification and more and more frequently,” Novak added.