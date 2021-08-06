Pastor who stole US$517,000 gets prison term

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (AP) — The long-time pastor of a Catholic church who took nearly US$517,000 in parish funds has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.

The Rev Douglas Haefner was sentenced on Tuesday and is due to start serving his term on August 19.

However, he has applied for the state's Intensive Supervision Program, which allows prisoners to serve all or part of their sentences at home.

Haefner, 68, was the pastor of St Matthias Parish in Somerset for 27 years. He pleaded guilty to theft in May, blaming his actions on unspecified “compulsive behaviour.”

Authorities said Haefner stole the money over several years.

He resigned in November 2018 as church officials were finally conducting an audit that had long been delayed by Haefner, who had repeatedly asked to reschedule due to health problems and the need for more time to prepare.