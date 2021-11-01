Pope: May 'cry of the Earth' be heard at UN climate summit

Pope: May 'cry of the Earth' be heard at UN climate summitMonday, November 01, 2021
VATICAN CITY, Rome (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to pray so that “the cry of the Earth” is heard at the UN climate summit getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland.
Francis, in comments to the public in St Peter's Square, on Sunday, noted that it was the first day of the crucial gathering. He told the crowd: “Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor” is heard by summit participants.
“May this encounter yield efficient answers offering concrete hope to future generations,” the pope said. Francis has made care for the planet's fragile environment a key plank of his papacy.
In Rome Sunday, leaders of the G-20 nations accounting for 75 per cent of greenhouse emissions were negotiating on what commitments they're willing to make to contain rising global temperatures.
