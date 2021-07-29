Report: Hate crime laws lack uniformity across the US

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — More than half a century since they were modernised, hate crime laws in the US are inconsistent and provide incomplete methods for addressing bias-motivated violence, according to a new report by advocates for better protections.

The report, first shared with The Associated Press ahead of its release yesterday, is a comprehensive national review of hate crime laws that shows gaps and variances in the laws. Due to the complexity of hate violence, certain statutes meant to protect racial minorities and marginalised groups are less effective, as a consequence of bias in the criminal justice system, the report says.

The existing laws can even discourage hate crime victims from coming forward, advocates say in the report, which also cites widespread flaws in the collection and reporting of data.

“We really think this is the first report to bring together a state-by-state analysis along so many dimensions… with a focus on racial justice and criminal justice reform,” said Naomi Goldberg, LGBTQ programme director for the Movement Advancement Project, which authored the report in partnership with over 15 national civil rights groups.

The coalition of civil rights organisations includes Asian Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC, the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Goldberg described it as an unprecedented collaboration in the advocacy space.

The report includes a foreword by Judy Shepard, president of the Matthew Shepard Foundation, named for her son whose murder in 1998 led to LGBTQ protection in the federal legislation.

“Although we know that hate crime laws are important and have been successful in holding offenders accountable, we also know that they can and should be more impactful,” Shepard wrote in the foreword.

The report's release comes after a more-than-yearlong focus on COVID-era hate violence directed at Asian Americans and Asian immigrants, and ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, which saw an uptick in anti-Muslim and anti-Sikh attacks.

On Tuesday, a man accused of killing eight people, mostly women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to murder in four of the killings. The man received a sentence of life imprisonment. A prosecutor on the case has not linked a hate motivation to the killings.

The FBI said the US reached a 10-year high in reported hate crimes in 2019. Earlier this year, the SPLC said the number of active hate groups in the US declined as far-right extremists migrated further to online networks that are harder to track.