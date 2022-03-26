Russia signals it only wants to seize part of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) — Russia signalled Friday it may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation's resistance in a month of fighting and attacks on civilians, including bombing a crowded theatre where officials now say up to 300 people died.

The possible shift came as President Joe Biden, fresh from a series of Western summits in Brussels, visited elite US troops serving with NATO just across the border in Poland.

President Vladimir Putin initially ordered the invasion to destroy Ukraine's military and topple pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky, bringing the country under Russia's sway.

However, Sergei Rudskoi, chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, suggested a considerably scaled-back “main goal” of controlling the Donbas, an eastern Ukrainian region already partly held by Russian proxies.

Rudskoi made no reference to widespread signs of setbacks for his troops, claiming instead that he considers the initial phase of the invasion to have been a success.

Biden earlier praised the “incredible” Ukrainian resistance, comparing the conflict to a bigger version of communist China's 1989 crushing of protests in Tiananmen Square.

The US leader announced new measures to help the European Union shed dependence on imported Russian energy — part of a sea of change in the West which, for years, has shrunk from direct confrontation with the Kremlin but which now seeks to make Putin a pariah.

And Biden told soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division that the struggle in eastern Europe represents a historic “inflection point”.

“Are democracies going to prevail..., or are autocracies going to prevail? And that's really what's at stake,” Biden said.

While in Rzeszow, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) from Ukraine, Biden was briefed on the humanitarian situation, with more than 3.7 million refugees fleeing Ukraine, most of them into Poland.

Russia's far bigger military continued to combat determined Ukrainian defenders using Western-supplied weapons — from near the capital Kyiv to Kharkiv, the Donbas region, and the devastated southern port city of Mariupol.

Authorities said they fear some 300 civilians in Mariupol may have died in a Russian air strike on a theatre being used as a bomb shelter last week. The theatre was targeted despite the word “children” being written in large Russian letters on the ground outside, so as to be visible to pilots.

Russian forces hammering Mariupol's out-gunned defenders consider the city a lynchpin in their attempt to create a land corridor between the Crimea region Moscow already seized in 2014 and the Donbas.

Russia's army was predicted by some to roll across Ukraine with little resistance. However, Putin's military has been beset by many of the same problems plaguing its ranks as far back as the Chechen wars — poor discipline and morale, faulty equipment and tactics, and brutality toward civilians.

Amid heavy censorship, Russian authorities Friday gave only their second official military death toll since the start, at 1,351. This is far below Western estimates, with one senior NATO official saying between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died.

Rudskoi's announcement of a pivot to the battle for eastern Ukraine was accompanied by claims of success.

He said Ukraine's military has been severely degraded and that the reason Russia had not seized cities was to “prevent destruction and minimise losses among personnel and civilians”.

His reference to plans for a “liberation” of the Donbas region could now lay the groundwork for the Kremlin to focus on an easier campaign that can be sold to Russians as a victory.

However, Ukrainians are mounting an increasingly aggressive defence, and in some places even taking back ground.