Skiing Santas back to shredding Maine slopes for charity

Skiing Santas back to shredding Maine slopes for charityMonday, December 06, 2021
|
NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the ski slope.
More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity.
The jolly ol' St Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits.
A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa's coat and hat.
The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state's busiest.
Before dashing through the snow, the Santas must all donate a minimum of $20, which helps support local education and recreation programs. The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy