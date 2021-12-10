South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID wave

South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID waveFriday, December 10, 2021
|
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's regulatory authority has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to battle the current surge driven by the Omicron variant.
South Africa's new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, South Africa recorded 22,391 new cases, up from about 200 per day in early November. More than 90 per cent of the new cases are Omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years and older, six months after they received their second dose.
The regulatory body also approved a third dose for people aged 12 years and older who were "severely immune-compromised," which may be taken 28 days after their second dose.
The regulatory body encouraged vaccine manufacturers to provide data regarding the use of different vaccines on an individual, known as "mix-and-match".
The approval came Wednesday, shortly after Pfizer announced that a laboratory study showed its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine had reduced efficacy against the Omicron variant but said that a booster shot was still effective against Omicron.
Yesterday President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee to discuss the rising number of infections and the impact of the spread of the omicron variant.
Ramaphosa and his expert advisers were also expected to discuss the burning issue of whether the Government should make vaccines mandatory. Some private companies and universities have already announced they will implement vaccine mandates.
Despite having adequate supplies of more than 19 million vaccine doses, South Africa's vaccination campaign has lagged. Just over 14 million South Africans have been fully vaccinated, representing 36 per cent of the adult population and about 24 per cent of the total population. The relatively slow rate of vaccinations makes the Government's goal of inoculating 67 per cent of the population by February look unrealistic.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy