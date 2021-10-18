Spanish PM vows to 'abolish' prostitution

Spanish PM vows to 'abolish' prostitutionMonday, October 18, 2021
|
MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Spain's leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed yesterday to “abolish” prostitution in the country, saying it “enslaves” women.
Speaking at the end of a three-day congress of his Socialist party, Sanchez highlighted policies introduced by his Government which he said had helped Spain “advance” such as tougher domestic violence laws and minimum wage hikes.
“And out of this congress emerges a commitment I will implement. We will advance by abolishing prostitution, which enslaves women,” he told the gathering in the eastern city of Valencia without providing further details.
While sexual exploitation and pimping are illegal in Spain, prostitution is unregulated.
There is no punishment for those who offer paid sexual services of their own will as long as it's not in public spaces, with the laws focused instead on combating human trafficking.
Although it is not recognised as regular employment, there is a large number of brothels throughout the country. Many operate as hotels or other lodging establishments.
One in three men in Spain has paid for sex at least once in their lives, according to a 2009 survey by the country's State-owned Social Investigations Centre (CIS).
Campaigners argue the legal limbo around prostitution fuels demand for trafficked women.
