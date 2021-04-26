Streets of shame in Spanish Town

The National Works Agency (NWA) over the weekend started hot mix patching work on a section of Burke Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

But that was little comfort to motorists and pedestrians who have been facing challenges for weeks with what is believed to be raw sewage flowing on the busy road.

The Spanish Town residents are also pointing the NWA to Sligoville main road in the vicinity of the Little Greendale, which they note is also in a horrible condition.