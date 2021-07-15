Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally

Los Angeles , United States (AP) — COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally, in a dispiriting setback that is triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for an almost normal summer of fun.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported yesterday that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline. It recorded more than 55,000 lives lost, a three per cent increase from the week before. Cases rose 10 per cent last week to nearly three million, with the highest numbers recorded in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Britain, the WHO said.

The reversal has been attributed to low vaccination rates, the relaxation of mask rules and other precautions, and the breakneck spread of the more-contagious Delta variant, which the WHO said has now been identified in 111 countries and is expected to become globally dominant in the coming months.

Sarah McCool, a professor of public health at Georgia State University, said the combination amounts to a “recipe for a potential tinderbox”.

Amid the surge, the death toll in hard-hit Argentina approached 100,000. Daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit record highs this week. In Belgium, novel coronavirus infections, driven by the Delta variant among the young, have almost doubled over the past week. Britain recorded a one-day total of more than 40,000 new cases for the first time in six months.

In Myanmar, crematoriums are working morning to night. In Indonesia, which recorded almost 1,000 deaths and over 54,000 new cases yesterday, up from around 8,000 cases per day a month ago, people near Jakarta are pitching in to help gravediggers keep up.

“As the diggers are too tired and do not have enough resources to dig, the residents in my neighbourhood decided to help,” Jaya Abidin said. “Because, if we do not do this, we will have to wait in turn a long time for a burial.”

In the US, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, newly confirmed infections per day have doubled over the past two weeks to an average of about 24,000, though deaths are still on a downward trajectory at around 260 a day.

Los Angeles county, the most populous county in the US, reported its fifth-straight day Tuesday of more than 1,000 new cases.

Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency ahead of the summer Games this month, with infections climbing fast and hospital beds filling up. Experts have said caseloads could rise above 1,000 before the Olympics and multiply to thousands during the Games.

The spike has led to additional restrictions in places like Sydney, Australia, where the five million residents will remain in lockdown through to, at least, the end of July – two weeks longer than planned. South Korea has placed the Seoul area under its toughest distancing rules yet because of record case levels.

Parts of Spain, including Barcelona, moved to impose an overnight curfew. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said masks will be required on buses and trains even after other restrictions in England are lifted next week. Italy warned all those going abroad that they might have to quarantine before returning home.