Tension in Persian Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels belonging to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the US Navy said yesterday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.

The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. In it, lights can be seen in the distance and what appears to be a single gunshot can be heard, with a tracer round racing across the top of the water.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

The Navy said the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Firebolt fired the warning shots after three fast-attack Guard vessels came within 68 yards of it and the US Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranoff.

“The US crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and loud-hailer devices, but the [Revolutionary Guard] vessels continued their close range manoeuvres,” said Cmdr Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Middle East-based 5th Fleet. “The crew of Firebolt then fired warning shots, and the [Revolutionary Guard] vessels moved away to a safe distance from the US vessels.”

She called on the Revolutionary Guard to “operate with due regard for the safety of all vessels as required by international law”.

“US naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defence,” she said.

The last time a Navy vessel fired warning shots in the Persian Gulf in an incident involving Iran was in July 2017 when the USS Thunderbolt, a sister ship to the Firebolt, fired to warn off a Revolutionary Guard vessel. Regulations issued last year give Navy commanders the authority to take “lawful defensive measures” against vessels in the Middle East that come within 100 metres [yards] of their warships.

While 100 metres may seem far to someone standing at a distance, it's incredibly close for large warships that have difficulty in turning quickly, like aircraft carriers. Even smaller vessels can collide with each other at sea, risking the ships.

The incident Monday marked the second time the Navy accused the Revolutionary Guard of operating in an “unsafe and unprofessional” manner this month alone after tense encounters between the forces had dropped in recent years.

Footage released Tuesday by the Navy showed a ship commanded by the Revolutionary Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2.

The Revolutionary Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, Rebarich said.

The interaction marked the first “unsafe and unprofessional” incident involving the Iranians since April 15, 2020, Rebarich said. However, Iran had largely stopped such incidents in 2018 and nearly the entirety of 2019, she said.

In 2017, the Navy recorded 14 instances of similar interactions with Iranians forces. It recorded 35 in 2016, and 23 in 2015.

The incidents at sea almost always involve the Revolutionary Guard, which reports only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Typically, they involve Iranian speedboats armed with deck-mounted machine guns and rocket launchers test firing weapons or shadowing American aircraft carriers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of all oil passes.

Some analysts believe the incidents are meant, in part, to squeeze President Hassan Rouhani's Administration after the 2015 nuclear deal. They include a 2016 incident in which Iranian forces captured and held overnight 10 US sailors who strayed into the Islamic Republic's territorial waters.

The incident comes as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington returning to the 2015 nuclear deal. It also follows a series of incidents across the Middle East attributed to a shadow war between Iran and Israel, which includes attacks on regional shipping and sabotage at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.