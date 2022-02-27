PHOTOS: The social side of things...Sunday, February 27, 2022
|
Minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Leslie Campbell (left) joins Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica Masaya Fujiwara in a toast to Japan's Emperor Naruhito, whose 62nd birthday was celebrated by local officials and diplomats in St Andrew last Wednesday. (Photos: Karl McLarty)
Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica Masaya Fujiwara (left) engages Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang in conversation during a reception to mark the birthday of Japan's
Emperor Naruhito in St Andrew last Wednesday.
Public relations practitioner Ayesha Creary is joined by husband Don in cutting her birthday cake last Wednesday at Ribbiz, Barbican.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy