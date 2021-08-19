Third of UN foreign staff leaving Afghanistan

Third of UN foreign staff leaving AfghanistanThursday, August 19, 2021
|
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says it's sending about a third of its 300 international staff in Afghanistan to Kazakhstan to work remotely, on a temporary basis, in light of “the volatile situation in the country”.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced yesterday that about 100 UN personnel were travelling from Kabul to Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, to work in a temporary satellite office.
He said the majority of the UN's humanitarian staff “remain in Afghanistan, providing vital assistance to millions most in need”.
Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council, following the Taliban takeover of the country, that the UN is committed to staying in Afghanistan and helping millions of people, but he also said the 193-member world organisation will adapt to the security situation.
“This is a temporary measure intended to enable the UN to keep delivering assistance to the people of Afghanistan with the minimum of disruption, while at the same time reducing risk to UN personnel,” Dujarric said. “Personnel will return to Afghanistan as conditions permit.”
In addition to the international staff, the UN and its agencies have about 3,000 Afghan employees.
Dujarric said “a significant amount of work is being undertaken, as we speak, specifically to safeguard national staff”.
