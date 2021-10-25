Three killed in Tunisia floods

Three killed in Tunisia floodsMonday, October 25, 2021
|
Tunis , Tunisia (AFP) — Three people have died in floods in Tunisia after heavy rain storms battered the North African nation, a spokesman for the civil protection agency said yesterday
In Thala, a town in north-west Tunisia, two people aged 20 and 27 died after their car was washed away by surging waters, the agency spokesman said.
A 24-year-old died in floods in Borj Chakir near the capital Tunis, added the spokesman.
Tunisia suffers seasonal floods when the country's often dilapidated infrastructure - including old water drainage systems and poorly planned urban development — is overcome by intense rains.
In September 2020, six people including three children died when storm waters smashed into homes across the country, while in 2018 at least five people died in floods.
