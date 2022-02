US CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — The Biden Administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings — shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk posed by the novel coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95 per cent of US counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalisations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the Omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.