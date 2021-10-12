WHO advisers urge 3rd shot for some people

GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — An expert group advising the World Health Organization (WHO) on vaccines has recommended that older people and those with compromised immune systems get an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine as part of their regular schedule, in line with what many rich countries including Britain, France and the United States have already recommended for their populations.

At a press briefing yesterday, the WHO's vaccines director, Dr Kate O'Brien, said the group was advising that people who have weaker immune systems “should receive an additional dose” of all of the WHO-approved vaccines beyond the normally recommended two doses to produce an immune response to protect them from severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

O'Brien said this third dose should be given to people sometime between one to three months after the second dose and was not considered a booster.

She emphasised that this recommendation does not apply to healthy, younger adults who have a normal immune response to vaccination and have no underlying conditions.

The WHO's expert group recommended that people get the same vaccine they received for their original immunisation where possible.