KINGSTON, Jamaica -Authorities in 223 countries and territories have reported about 347.4 million COVID‑19 cases and 5.6 million deaths since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in December 2019.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

-The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Friday, January 21, bringing the infection total to 118,727 and total deaths to 2,572.

-All public hospitals will be restricted to conducting emergency services only effective Wednesday, January 19. The health ministry's announcement this week came as several of the country's public hospitals face increased pressure due to the growing number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases along with decreased staff coverage as a result of sick healthcare workers.

-The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it will host a vaccination blitz on the weekend across the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.