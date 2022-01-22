COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, January 22, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -Authorities in 223 countries and territories have reported about 347.4 million COVID‑19 cases and 5.6 million deaths since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in December 2019.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
-The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Friday, January 21, bringing the infection total to 118,727 and total deaths to 2,572.
-All public hospitals will be restricted to conducting emergency services only effective Wednesday, January 19. The health ministry's announcement this week came as several of the country's public hospitals face increased pressure due to the growing number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases along with decreased staff coverage as a result of sick healthcare workers.
-The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it will host a vaccination blitz on the weekend across the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy