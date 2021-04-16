Champs gets official approval

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) has been given the approval to stage the national athletics championships set for May 11-15, OBSERVER ONLINE was told this afternoon.

The go-ahead was finally officially given today, ISSA president Keith Wellington said, adding that it was “a verbal” agreement, but enough “for planning purposes”.

Today's decision would have been met with a sense of relief for the hundreds of athletes who will participate in the event, as well as coaches and other stakeholders.

The event, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had initially been set for April 27-May 1 this year, but had to be pushed back because of the late approval date, and to give the organising committee enough time to properly execute their final sets of preparations.

An official announcement is expected on Monday.

Paul A Reid