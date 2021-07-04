Elsa produces widespread rainfall and flooding over Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A tropical storm warning is being kept in force for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Elsa produces widespread rainfall and flash flooding across the island. This means that conditions associated with a tropical storm will continue today.

According to the National Meteorological Centre, at 10:00 am the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near Latitude 18.7 degrees North, Longitude 76.8 degrees West, or about 69 kilometres (43 miles) north-northwest of Port Antonio and 38 kilometres (23 miles) north of Port Maria, Jamaica.

Elsa is moving towards the west-northwest near 20 km/h (13 mph), and a turn towards the northwest is expected today or tonight.

On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to move from near Jamaica to parts of eastern Cuba later today and approach central Cuba tonight.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 95 km/h (60 mph), with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today and tonight as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba; however, gradual weakening is forecast to occur on Monday when Elsa moves across Cuba. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 km (115 miles) from the centre.

Weather conditions over Jamaica, especially over eastern and central parishes, continue to be impacted by the heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Rainfall will continue to spread across the island this morning while the tropical storm remains close to the island. Flash flooding will occur in low-lying and flood prone areas today with 75-150 millimetres (3-6 inches) of rainfall in the forecast. Strong gusty winds are also expected during at least the next 6-12 hours.

Small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, are reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and sea conditions have returned to normal.