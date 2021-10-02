Cop charged with manslaughter granted bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A police officer was charged with manslaughter after being implicated in the shooting death of a man in a section of Kingston four years ago.

Police Constable Davian Allen was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), Allen was "charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Joseph Brown on March 23, 2017 in the vicinity of Bond Street and Spanish Town Road, Kingston 14."

Following the incident, a probe was launched by the commission.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions later ruled that Allen should be charged.

The case has been set for mention on November 16, 2021.