Dunn outlines plans to create employment opportunities in South East St Mary

Member of Parliament for St Mary South East, Dr Norman Dunn has announced several initiatives aimed at creating job opportunities for his constituents both locally and overseas.

Dunn, who is also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, spoke of his plans on Wednesday as he made his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

Dunn told the House that it was his intention to establish a heavy duty training facility where young people can be trained to operate tractors, trailers, forklifts, excavators, bulldozers, etc, for jobs both locally and internationally.

“This training is a partnership with an existing private company in South East St Mary,” he said.

Additionally, Dunn said he wants to build on what he referred to as the “great legacy of entrepreneurs in Annotto Bay which is known for its production of sweets.

“There are many persons there who are engaged in this activity and with the assistance of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) we intend to build the capacity of these individuals as well as for JBDC to offer management service to the facility to ensure sustainability of the investment,” Dunn said.

“We want to produce quality products for distribution to hotels, pharmacies, and supermarkets under a single A/Bay Sweetie Brand thereby expanding this local cottage industry,” he added.

The MP, who first won the seat in a by-election in October 2017, reminded that he had asked the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) to reconsider the sale of the lands on Fort George Road in Annotto Bay and instead build manufacturing spaces for use by entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and provide for their families.

“Today, Madam Speaker, I am happy to report that the FCJ has responded and we are now in discussion to establish a modern facility in Annotto Bay,” Dunn shared.

He shared further that some of his more artistically-inclined constituents were now positioned to embark on a career in the entertainment industry. This, after what Dunn described as a “generous donation” of musical equipment from the Culture Health Arts Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund through the assistance of Minister with responsibility for entertainment, Olivia Grange.

“We have secured an agreement with HEART/NSTA to create a programme to train artistic constituents in sound engineering, keyboarding, drumming, etc. This programme will begin very soon. This will complement other programmes such as the setting up of our own radio station, South East FM Radio and a music studio which we intend to do in this financial year,” said Dunn.

He said this will assist in education as well as to provide the creatives in South East St Mary with an opportunity to develop their talent in broadcasting and music production.