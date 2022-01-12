Firearm and ammo seized in Mount Salem, St James

St JAMES, Jamaica - Police in Mount Salem, St James seized an Intratec 9mm pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition while on duty on Sean Crescent in Rose Heights in the parish on Tuesday.

Reports are that about 6:00 am, officers were on mobile patrol when they observed a man throwing an object over a fence onto a premises, before he ran.

A search of the premises was carried out and the firearm with the ammunition was found.

Investigations are ongoing.