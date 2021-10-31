Hanover senior citizen perish in house fire

Hanover senior citizen perish in house fireSunday, October 31, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica - The Hanover police are probing the cause of a house fire in Kingsvale, Hanover on Friday, which resulted in the death of a senior citizen.
He has been identified as 70-year-old Cecil Dinham, a retiree of Station Road, Kingsvale in the parish.
Reports from the Kingsvale police are that about 6:00 a.m., residents reportedly saw the house on fire and alerted them, as well as the fire department.
On their arrival, the house was seen ablaze.
Following cooling down operations, the charred remains of Dinham were found among the debris.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained.
