Nine members of Trinidadian gang granted bail in attorney's murder

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The men who have been awaiting trial for the 2014 murder of Trinidad and Tobago senior counsel Dana Seetahal, were granted bail when they appeared in court last Friday.

The nine men - alleged gang leader Rajneesh Ali and eight other members of the gang were granted bail by Magistrate Kerianne Byer.

They were all told to surrender their passports and report to the nearest police station in the district where they live every day.

The charges against the group were reinstated following a Court of Appeal decision in 2020 after the court set aside a magistrate's order to dismiss the gang charges.

The Appeal Court had been asked to determine whether a blunder by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in laying the charges resulted in their nullity.

The State had applied to have the charges amended but this was denied by then senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno in May 2016, after the DPP's office admitted laying the charges indictably as opposed to summarily for first offenders, as prescribed by the Anti-Gang Act.

At the time, it was argued that the DPP's Office could not re-lay the charges because the six-month window to do so had expired.

In their decision, the appellate court judges said the charges were capable of amendment and were not affected by the six-month limitation period set by statute.

Saying a substantial error had been committed, the Appeal Court held that it was capable of correction and the matter was sent back to a new magistrate and separated from the murder charges the group faced.

On Friday, only Ali's other brother, Ishmael, was denied bail as the court was unsure of his updated criminal record.

Rajaee Ali's attorney, Roshan Tota-Maharaj, argued that his client was prevented from having a bail application made when he was charged back in 2015.

He said six-and-a-half years later, he was now able to do so, raising Ali's close ties to the community and his connection and service to the Al Islamia masjid, in Carapo, of which his father is the Imam and founder.

Tota-Maharaj submitted Ali constantly engaged in religious and life skill-building activities with the youth in the area, and notwithstanding his pending matters, he had a right to apply for bail.

The attorney pointed to the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal which now allows anyone on a murder charge to apply for bail and which says it was for the courts to consider bail applications.

However, the granting of bail to the group does not mean they will automatically be released from prison as they were committed to stand trial for Seetahal's murder in July 2020 and have yet to apply for bail on those charges given the recent Appeal Court decision.

The group was charged on July 25, 2015, with being members of a gang during the period March 14, 2014-July 24, 2015.

Also charged was Ali's wife but those charges against her were discontinued and another man turned State witness against the men in the murder inquiry.