Coachella Festival to return without mask or vaccine requirements

When the Coachella music festival returns for the first time in two years this April, concert-goers will be greeted by a sea of unmasked and potentially unvaccinated persons.

Organizers said on Tuesday that attendees would not be required to wear masks or be vaccinated or tested for the coronavirus at the festival, which drew up to 125,000 fans a day to Southern California and was one of the biggest music festivals of the pre-pandemic era.

Organizers of the festival, through the official website, warned that there is no guarantee that those attending will not be exposed to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19,” the guidance reads on the site.

Grammy-winning reggae artiste Koffee is finally set to make her Coachella debut when the show is hosted this April. The California concert will also see performances from the likes of Ye, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Read: Koffee to make Coachella debut this April

Koffee is expected to perform on Saturday, April 16 and Saturday, April 23. Also set to hit the stage on those weekends are Megan Thee Stallion, Giveon and 21 Savage.

Koffee was first booked to perform on the 2020 staging of Coachella but the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.