SVL touts Vax and Win success

Supreme Ventures is lauding its Vax and Win promotion as a resounding success with winners receiving over $4.4 million in cash and prizes over the nine weeks of the promotion.

The campaign which was launched in June allows persons 18 years and older, who are vaccinated, either first or second dose, to register for a chance to win up to $200,000 in cash per week as well as thousands of dollars in grocery and school supply vouchers.

To enter, persons need only complete an online entry form available at Vaxandwinja.com for a chance to be one of five lucky weekly winners. So far thousands of vaccinated persons have registered on the website.

In a statement, SVL said it will continue to leverage its platform for the greater good of the nation.

“SVL is a deeply ingrained part of Jamaica, and we will use our platform and influence to assist in any way we can to fight COVID-19, which has taken so many Jamaican lives. We are proud that our campaign is gaining traction and will continue to push efforts to return to normalcy and public health safety.”

As part of its activation, the company supported the Ministry of Health and Wellness' vaccination blitz on Friday, August 13, at a downtown Kingston SVL retailer where it funneled all who had received the shot to sign up for Vax and Win.

And recently, SVREL partnered with the American Friends of Jamaica and the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) to host a three-day vaccination blitz for the residents of Portmore. Just over 2,000 persons were vaccinated with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9.

SVREL in a statement said the sprawling Caymanas Park facility was an ideal location to host the hundreds of persons who visited the grounds daily and committed to continue to do what it can to support the national vaccine effort.