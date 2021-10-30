DCS opens medical facility at Tamarind Farm prison

DCS opens medical facility at Tamarind Farm prisonSaturday, October 30, 2021
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) opened its Medical Centre and Infirmary (MCI) at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St. Catherine on Friday.
The 25-patient capacity facility will house bed-ridden and infirmed inmates from the Tower Street and St Catherine Adult Correctional facilities. There are currently 18 such inmates within the prison system who will be relocated to the MCI within the next two weeks.
“The infirmary is for those in the care of the department who need special care and medical treatment,” said Commissioner of Corrections, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Gary Rowe.
The commissioner, who was addressing attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre to mark the occasion, explained that the MCI is a part of the transformation of the DCS' strategic plans heading into 2030.
The Vision 2030 Jamaica, which is a strategic road map to guide the country towards achieving its goals of sustainable development and prosperity by the year 2030, is in line with the inclusive development paradigm of the United Nations that integrates the standards and principles of human rights – participation, non-discrimination and accountability.
