172 new COVID cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 88,431 and the death toll to 2,183.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between October 19 and October 22 and comprised a 46-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from St Elizabeth; an 85-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew and a 73-year-old woman from Portland.

Of the newly reported cases there were 97 females and 75 males with ages ranging from nine months to 95 years.

The cases were recorded St Catherine (33), Kingston and St Andrew (29), St Thomas (18), Portland (17), St Ann (17), St Elizabeth (16), St James (16), Hanover (nine), Trelawny (eight), St Mary (five) and Manchester (four).

The country also recorded 172 recoveries bringing the total number of cases to 56,761.