St James police list wanted men

St James police list wanted menWednesday, January 19, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police have listed two St James residents as wanted in connection with separate murders committed in the parish.
They are 24-year-old Nickeelo Lewis, otherwise called 'Keelo', of Lilliput in the parish and 31-year-old Kenroy Roach, otherwise called 'Tika', of Hampton district, also in the parish.
The police urged both men to turn themselves in immediately.
Lewis has been implicated in the murder of Chevaine Stephens, otherwise called 'Alex', who was shot dead in Ocean Heights on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Meanwhile, Roach has been implicated in the murder of Jermain Brown, otherwise called 'Trevor', who was killed in Hopeton district on March 6, 2021.
Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Nickeelo Lewis and/or Kenroy Roach is asked to contact the Montego Bay police at 876-684-9080-4, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
