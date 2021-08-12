University students urged to take COVID-19 vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Head of the School of Public Health at the University of Technology and Caribbean Regional Director of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Dr Kevin Harvey, is urging all university students to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.

This, he said, will help to return the learning process and school life to some normalcy in September.

On Friday, July 31, the Government indicated that all persons 18 years and over can now make an appointment to get the vaccine.

Dr Harvey said COVID-19 has been affecting persons of all age groups and the best way to reduce possible adverse effects is to get the vaccine.

“We still have daily infections from the virus and so it is important that at this time we all do what we can to reduce the spread. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you,” he explained.

He added that the more infectious Delta variant in circulation in other countries, poses a risk for Jamaica.

“This variant seems to affect more younger persons with those under 40 needing to be hospitalised as a result of infection,” he said.

Dr Harvey is also urging everyone to continue taking other precautions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. These include wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, socially distancing and using hand sanitiser.

Individuals who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to make an appointment on the Ministry of Health and Wellness' website via www.moh.gov.jm or by calling 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

The vaccination centres for Kingston and St Andrew are the National Arena, St Joseph Hospital, Mona Aging and Wellness Centre, Good Samaritan Inn and the University Hospital of the West Indies.