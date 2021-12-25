St Thomas residents thwart robbery, disarm alleged robber

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man who attacked a businessman as he was locking up his shop in Curtis Bottom district in St Thomas on Christmas Day was collared by residents and handed over to the police, along with an illegal firearm.

Reports are that the store owner was closing the establishment when two men — one of them armed with a gun — attacked him. The store owner allegedly resisted the men's attempts to rob him and a tussle ensued.

Residents reportedly came to his assistance and they disarmed the gunman. The incident happened about 12:30 am.

One of the accused and his weapon — a Taurus 9mm pistol with 12 rounds — were handed over to the police.

The police said the second robber escaped. Investigations continue.

Individuals with information can call the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-1027 or 119 to assist in the investigation.