Trinidad records another case of Delta variant; Caribbean countries record new deaths

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago registered a third case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as regional countries continued to record deaths and cases linked to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Trinidad's Ministry of Health said that the patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from Turks and Caicos, transiting through Florida. The new case comes less than 72 hours after health authorities in the twin island republic reported that two persons, including a foreign national, had contracted the Delta variant.

“As per existing quarantine protocols, the national provided a negative PCR test, which was taken 72 hours prior to arrival. The national was immediately placed into state-supervised quarantine, as per the protocol for unvaccinated adults.

“As a result of the positive COVID-19 results from their seventh-day swab, the person was subsequently transferred and isolated in a state step-down facility. The presence of the delta variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

The statement reminded the public that since July 16, the Government had updated its quarantine protocols for people entering the country, and all returning adults who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should spend 14 days in a state quarantine facility.

“These entry protocols will continue to be implemented,” the ministry said, noting that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed in 142 countries.

In the meantime, seven more people in the country died from the virus while 190 others were infected with COVID-19 between the period last Wednesday to Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in its update on Sunday.

It brings Trinidad and Tobago's virus death toll to 1,180 since March last year with the latest casualties being “four elderly males, and three elderly females with co-morbidities”.

The total number of active cases was 6,178 people, with 314 in hospitals, 100 in step down facilities, 132 in state quarantine and 5,574 in home self-isolation.

Since last year, the total number of positive cases is 41,866 people, of whom 34,508 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, in Suriname, three deaths and 54 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours. So far this month, 34 people have died from COVID-19, while the national total rose to 683.

Of the 225 people who were tested, 24 per cent were found to be infected. The remaining 171 persons were negative. Suriname now has 26,593 total cases since the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

The authorities say 71 people are being treated at hospitals with 20 patients in the intensive care units. In addition, there are 751 infected civilians in isolation.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health says one more person who tested positive for COVID-19 died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 574.

The latest fatality is a 38-year-old male from Region Six, who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Another 106 people have contradicted COVID-19 and as a result, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is 23,561. However, only 1,038 of these are currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1,022 people in either home or institutional isolation. So far, some 21,946 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

In St Lucia, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 364 samples taken on August 13 and 14.

“Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of 23 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases currently recorded in the country to date to 723. Presently, five of the active cases are requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 6,366.”

“Every citizen and visitor to St Lucia must make it a priority to practice the infection prevention and control measures. These include, washing your hands frequently using soap and flowing water — wearing a mask in public places and ensuring it covers the mouth, chin and nose, maintaining a physical distance from others, using a bleach solution to sanitise frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects and avoiding crowds and contact with others if you have flu-like symptoms.”

In Barbados, 10 new cases of COVID-19, four females and six males, were recorded from tests carried out last Friday.

There are currently 107 people in isolation.

Since March 2020, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 4,525 including 2,200 females. Forty-eight people have died from the viral illness.