Gas prices up $2.54, $2.09, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, January 27, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $171.72 and $176.73 per litre, respectively up by $2.54 and $2.09.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $171.60 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.00 and will be sold for $177.54 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $147.92 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $73.13 per litre, up by $0.16 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.33 per litre after a decrease of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.