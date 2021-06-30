Social Media Day: Business leaders say more Jamaicans should embrace social media

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Some of Jamaica's leading business leaders in both the public and private sectors have expressed mixed views about whether enough Jamaican businesses are utilising social media as a tool to boost efficiency and ultimately profits.

Their comments, which were captured during interviews with the OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday, come as the world celebrates Social Media Day today.

“It (social media) can play a very significant role in your business,” said chairman of the state-run National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Dennis Chung, who is also the chief executive officer of the privately-run Supreme Ventures Limited.

Chung said both entities have embraced social media to their advantage.

“NSWMA uses it, we use it a lot and it helps us a lot in terms of understanding what is happening out on the road and we also use the NSWMA app. Supreme Ventures also uses it a lot in terms of reaching out to people to understand what is happening,” said Chung.

“All the companies I am associated with use social media a lot and to their benefit because it is not only cheap, but you have a way of instantly reaching people to find out how they're thinking. There's a lot of feedback that you get if you use it properly,” added Chung, who himself has a large social media presence.

He does not believe that Jamaican companies have embraced social media as much as they could.

“I think the reason for this is that many people are just not skilled in that way and many people don't think that way, they still think traditionally, they don't think outside the box,” Chung noted.

Even so, he believes that the COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be a silver bullet for Jamaican businesses and Jamaicans, especially those who were forced to work from home, in terms of their use of social media.

“A lot of the people who are now at home have found themselves on social media, that is where your market is, that's how you know how people are thinking,” Chung stated. He said politicians would have benefited tremendously from social media if they used it properly during the lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

“They would be able to tell how people are thinking about the COVID measures {that were implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus}, what they're thinking about crime and that sort of thing if they were paying attention to it,” Chung posited.

He acknowledged that the last 15 months have seen more people running towards social media.

“When you talk about the last 15 months you're talking about a captive audience, they're there on social media," he said.

For Chung, one of the drawbacks with social media is that “if you don't know what you're doing you could run yourself into problems.

“That's the drawback because it requires a certain level of expertise but it has a significant amount of benefit”.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Lloyd Distant, sees social media as an almost indispensable part of business.

He told OBSERVER ONLINE that “social media is an absolute must, a critical imperative for businesses in today's world...”

Continuing, Distant said: “In this world of communication…of identifying new ways to engage, contact and sway your customers, all businesses are looking to, and are engaged with social media more so now than ever before.

“I believe that Jamaican business have for some time now been increasingly thrusting themselves into the advantages of social media from a cost, a reach and an ability to influence standpoint.”

And the JCC head said that the last 15 months since the pandemic hit have really heightened the use of digital marketing of which social media is a part.

For his part, President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Richard Pandohie said, “So many things have accelerated during the pandemic including the use of technology”.

Pandohie, who is also Group CEO of Seprod, said that with the restrictions caused by the pandemic preventing people from having the normal social interactions they normally have, businesses were forced to dramatically change the way they interact with consumers and customers.

“The technology space, including social media became the way to interface with consumers and customers,” Pandohie told the OBSERVER ONLINE.

“The social media curve has accelerated years in Jamaica in particular over the last 12 months, no doubt about that,” the Seprod boss declared.

He said this was a significant development because it has allowed businesses in Jamaica to realise they operate in a borderless world.

“You can talk to consumers and customers anywhere in the world now, e-commerce was also experiencing a boom. There's no going back,” said Pandohie.

Yet, he is dissatisfied, pointing out that Jamaicans on a whole are still not tech savvy enough although many people possess multiple smartphones.

“We tend to use the cellphone in a very value added way – to make calls and text…we don't use it in a very impactful way and businesses are still doing things the same way we've been doing it for a long time," argued Pandohie.

“Now with the pandemic and your workforce having to work remotely we've had to embrace it, we've had no choice but to embrace it and to move towards it.

“Are we doing enough? I don't think so, we've come a long way but when you look at where the rest of the world is we're not doing enough,” the JMEA head pointed out.

Pandohie has a message for Jamaicans.

“Our competition should not be amongst ourselves but with the rest of the world,” he said.

He argued that it was time for Jamaican businesses to start believing that they can compete with the rest of the world, just like the country's athletes.

“Our athletes with limited resources over the years have always seen themselves as competing with the best in the world – in fact they are the best in the world in many cases, but businesses have not operated the same way. We've not operated like we can compete with the developed countries but the technology is a great equaliser – e-commerce, social media is a great equaliser, we all can reach the same consumer and customer through the same medium now so there's no excuse,” said Pandohie.

“So yes we definitely have improved but we have not embraced it to the extent that we need to in order to drive the level of output and sales that we need,” he stated.

Pointing out that social media likes influencers and brands, Pandohie said a way must be found to use social media to market brand Jamaica.

He said: “One of the biggest influencers in the world is brand Jamaica, everybody wants to be like us, everybody wants to be with us. As businesses we need to start to factor in the fact that the cultural aspect of Jamaica should be a major part of the productive aspect of the country, we shouldn't separate them we should embrace them, combine them and beat the world like our athletes do everyday”.

In the meantime, Director of Fontana Pharmacy, Kevin O'Brien Chang, has observed “an organic shift to social media by Jamaicans over the past 15 months.

“COVID-19 has definitely accelerated it,” he said.

“For a lot of people, the phone is their life and everything else outside their phone is external; social media is also shaping the way businesses advertise,” O'Brien Chang shared.

He told the OBSERVER ONLINE that Fontana considers its best marketing to be in social media, in particular Facebook and Instagram.

“Instagram is very popular with the women; they're living on Instagram,” he said.