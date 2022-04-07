WATCH: Go Wild Ja — The Caribbean Flamingo

WATCH: Go Wild Ja — The Caribbean FlamingoThursday, April 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Did you know that a group of flamingos is called a flamboyance?
This week, OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas and Hope Zoo curator Joey Brown visited the flamboyant Caribbean Flamingo, the brightest of its family.
Flamingos are social birds that live in large groups of hundreds and thousands. Interestingly, they are born a dull grey colour and later get their rich colouration from their unique diet.
Watch the video to learn more about this colourful animal.
